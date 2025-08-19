Perak forms multi-agency committee to tackle school bullying cases

PARIT: The Perak government has established a reinforced special committee at state and district levels to systematically address bullying cases in schools, incorporating multi-agency collaboration for comprehensive intervention.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah confirmed the committee is chaired by the State Education Director at state level and District Education Officers at local levels.

“This committee has existed before, but we have strengthened it with the involvement of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the Ministry of Health (KKM), and other agencies.”

He revealed that all 12 District Education Offices in Perak are conducting active monitoring, including unannounced night inspections at school hostels to observe student activities during prep sessions.

Khairudin emphasised the initiative’s importance in preventing severe abuse cases through collective intervention by relevant authorities.

The state prioritises creating a safe learning environment where students can focus academically without fear of oppression or harassment.

All reported bullying incidents must follow strict Education Ministry protocols requiring preliminary reports within one day and full investigations concluded within seven days.

“We ensure compliance with the guidelines through the MOE Circular, whereby a preliminary report must be submitted within one day, a follow-up report within three days, and a full report within seven days.”

The procedural framework aims to ensure transparent and thorough case resolutions aligned with national education standards. – Bernama