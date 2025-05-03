Perak KPDN seizes RM84,739 worth of fake branded footwear

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Perak seized 1,531 pairs of fake branded shoes worth RM84,739 in a raid on a premises on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah here today.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said that the KPDN officers also detained two 18-year-olds in the 12.20 pm raid, conducted together with representatives of the registered trademark owner.

“Based on initial information, the shoes, which bore illegal trademark, were sold daily at two different times, at 9 am and 5 pm. All the shoes were seized, together with the relevant business documents and invoices,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019.

He stressed that the KPDN will not compromise with any individuals involved in such activities and urged the public to report any information to the nearest branch to help them curb these activities.