Perak paddy farmers get faster access to disaster aid without official declaration

TAIPING: Perak paddy farmers affected by drought, floods or storms can now seek financial aid without waiting for formal disaster declarations under the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund.

State Department of Agriculture director Norsiyenti Othman urged farmers to document crop damage by photographing affected fields and filing police reports.

Applicants must submit evidence to either the Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Kerian office or nearest Agriculture Department branch within three months of the disaster.

“For claims beyond three months, we cannot process them as these are cash payouts requiring strict verification,“ Norsiyenti said during the 2025 Larut Matang and Selama Department of Agriculture Agro Carnival launch.

Farmers with crops aged 70 days or younger qualify for RM860 compensation, while older crops receive RM1,800 deposited directly into their accounts.

The Kerian region currently faces drought conditions due to falling water levels at Bukit Merah dam, exacerbated by dry weather since May.

Separately, Norsiyenti revealed the Taiping Herbal Centre now hosts 220 herbal species relocated from Simpang Pulai, becoming Perak’s sole dedicated herbal facility.

The state government has allocated RM740,000 for road upgrades at the centre, initially delayed by pandemic-related Movement Control Order restrictions.

“This centre now serves as an educational hub for students studying plant varieties,“ she added at the event attended by state committee chairman Teh Kok Lim and district officer Mohd Nasrul Menhat. – Bernama