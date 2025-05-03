PUTRAJAYA: The Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) will play a supportive role for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming Ayer Kuning by-election, said PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Noble Values Implementation Ceremony here today, Saifuddin Nasution said the move was to ensure that BN maintained its victory in the seat previously held by the late Ishsam Shahruddin.

“The decision to become a supporter was made based on the principle of the incumbent, and this is an agreement reached within the framework of the Unity Government,“ he said.

He said the Perak PH would start work after receiving instructions from PH chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to start mobilising and arrange work according to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We will activate our machinery at the federal and state levels, then we will determine the logistical needs before delegating duties as our main objective is to ensure BN retains the seat,” said Saifuddin who is also the Home Minister.

He also rubbished allegations that PH would field a candidate for the seat in the by-election.

On March 1, Perak UMNO chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said six candidates from the Tapah UMNO leadership level had been listed so far for the UMNO Supreme Council to consider the best candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election.

Saarani said the criteria for candidates to be highlighted in this by-election are as announced by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, namely WALI, which means winnable, acceptable and likeable candidate.

Perak state assembly speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid had on Feb 28, handed a notice of vacancy for the Ayer Kuning state seat to the Election Commission (EC) following the death of incumbent, Ishsam.

Ishsam, 59, died of a heart attack after participating in a Quadrangular football tournament at the City Stadium in Penang on Feb 22.

The late Ishsam, who has been the Tapah UMNO division chief since 2018, won the state assembly seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) in November 2022 with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.

The EC will hold a special meeting to discuss the Ayer Kuning by-election this Friday.