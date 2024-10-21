PETALING JAYA: Residents in several areas in Ipoh heard a loud explosion and experienced tremors today (Oct 21) morning.

According to New Straits Times, social media users reported feeling tremors in Medan Istana, Tasek, Stadium Perak, Meru, Falim, Klebang, Manjoi and Tanjung Rambutan.

“At the hospital in Ipoh, there was a shaking sensation. I thought there was construction or something,” commented X user @HazwanAfifif.

“I was shocked when there was a sudden loud explosion in the Ipoh area. Even the area around Kuala Kangsar felt the tremor,” said @koeylord.

A few netizens also shared that the incident happened at around 11am.

Reddit user emou95 shared that he heard a very big explosion from Tasek to Mengelembu area.

“Even my office building shook a bit,” he shared in his post.