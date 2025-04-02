Perak police issue 7,746 summonses during Op Selamat 23

IPOH: Perak police issued 7,746 summonses for various traffic offences, including six major violations, during Op Selamat 23, which ran from Jan 28 to Feb 2.

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the six major traffic offences identified as the main contributors to road accidents were speeding, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, queue-jumping, failing to obey traffic lights, and using communication devices while driving.

He said that during the period, 737 accident cases were recorded, including seven fatal crashes that resulted in eight deaths.

“A total of three serious crashes were recorded, along with 20 minor accidents and 707 cases involving only damages.

“Cars accounted for the highest number of crashes, with 922 vehicles involved, while motorcycles accounted for the highest number of fatal accidents, with six cases,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkafli added that this edition of Op Selamat, which lasted for six days, saw a 15 per cent decrease in accidents, with 127 fewer cases compared to Op Selamat 21, which recorded 891 accidents.