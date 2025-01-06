MANJUNG: The ‘Karnival Kita MADANI X’ programme held at Arena Square in Taman Samudera here served as a high-impact platform to deliver government information and services directly to the public.

Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry), Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin, said the carnival, which drew over 1,000 visitors from various backgrounds, aimed to broaden public understanding of government policies and initiatives through a more grassroots and people-centric approach.

He said the one-day event featured participation from 21 government and private agencies, including the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“Key highlights of the carnival included the Rahmah Sales and Agro MADANI, exhibitions and services by various government agencies, free health and dental check-ups, colouring contests, traditional games and a community feast,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the carnival, which was also attended by Information Department deputy director-general (Strategic Communications) Rubaayah Osman and Perak Information Director, Yosri Abu Mahsin.

Nik Kamaruzaman said the carnival also served to promote the upcoming Program MADANI Rakyat (PMR) for Perak, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Lumut Waterfront from June 13 to 15.

He said the upcoming event will take on a carnival format and feature the delivery of services across seven core components aimed at providing tangible benefits to the public.

“This programme (PMR) opens up space for the people to engage directly with various government agencies, seek advice, register for assistance, give feedback and participate in a variety of engaging activities that have been planned,” he said.

He said the programme also reflects the values of Malaysia MADANI, which are built on the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility.