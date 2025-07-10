Perak seeks rice quota hike for Bumiputera manufacturers

BAGAN SERAI: The Perak government plans to appeal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) for a higher rice supply quota, particularly for Bumiputera manufacturers.

This move aims to address current shortages and strengthen national food security.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture, and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun stressed the need for fair distribution between large and small manufacturers to stabilise rice production.

He cited Yop Zainan Sdn Bhd, a 54-year-old local company, as an example.

Despite its long-standing operation, the firm only receives a monthly quota of 300 tonnes, which falls short of domestic demand.

“I will raise this issue with Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu during his visit to Perak next week. We hope eligible manufacturers can secure an increased quota of up to 500 tonnes monthly,“ he said after visiting Gudang Beras Yop Zainan in Kampung Masjid Batu, Kuala Kurau.

The initiative aligns with Sultan Nazrin Shah’s call to prioritise food security.

Mohd Zolkafly noted that Perak’s rice production should not only meet local needs but also support other states.

Under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan, the state is ramping up food security measures through various programmes.

Additionally, the state is considering rebranding Yop Zainan’s Beras Baiduri Cap Gajus as “Beras Perak.”

The proposal will be presented to the state executive council and, if approved, to Sultan Nazrin Shah.

The official launch is targeted during Perak Agrofest from Sept 26 to 28. – Bernama