Man arrested, RM17.8 million drugs seized in Kuala Lumpur raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man and seized 439.7 kilogrammes of syabu and ketamine worth over RM17 million in a raid on a house in Sri Hartamas. The operation, conducted at 2.10 pm last Thursday, followed a month-long intelligence effort by Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

Director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the seizure as one of the largest this year. A search of the terrace house uncovered 224 packets of syabu weighing 234kg and 200 plastic packets of ketamine weighing 205.7kg. The total drug value was estimated at RM17.78 million.

“The 30-year-old suspect acted as a coordinator and transporter for the syndicate, earning RM6,500 to RM7,000 monthly,“ Hussein said during a press conference at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters. Preliminary investigations revealed the rented house served as a storage facility before local distribution.

“All drugs were smuggled via land routes from a neighbouring country. The suspect received instructions to deliver them on demand,“ he added. The man, with a prior weapons-related offence, tested negative for drug use. He has been remanded for six days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also seized two cars, three wristwatches, and jewellery worth RM93,350, bringing total confiscations to RM17.9 million.

In a separate case, four individuals, including three Vietnamese nationals, were arrested in Taman Kuchai Entrepreneurs for distributing cannabis. Authorities found 42.3kg of cannabis flower in 91 plastic packets during the raid.

“The syndicate used the apartment as a storage site before local and international distribution,“ Hussein said. The suspects, aged 26 to 30, were remanded for seven days under the same act. - Bernama