KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Aina Abdul described the opportunity to record the theme song for the ASEAN Summit 2025, ‘Our Land Our Home’ — centered on the theme of unity — as a profound and meaningful milestone in her artistic journey.

According to Aina, whose full name is Nurul Aina Abdul Ghani, the experience of working with veteran composer Datuk Mokhzani Ismail and lyricist Rafiza Rahman added tremendous value to her growth as a singer.

“I only lent my voice but I feel truly honoured to perform this powerful song. It’s in English and there were challenges in pronunciation and the detailed musical notation,“ she told Bernama.

Recorded at the RTM studio under the guidance of a vocal director and the lyricist herself, the 31-year-old artiste admitted that the technical approach required a high level of discipline, especially in adhering strictly to the notation.

“I usually sing according to how I feel, but this time I had to follow the notation note by note. It was challenging but it taught me to be more meticulous and to respect the composer’s work,“ she said.

Aina said the process of interpreting and delivering the song gave her a deeper appreciation for the theme of ASEAN unity.

The ‘Puas Sudah’ singer said through the storytelling-style lyrics, she came to understand the noble values and unique cultural identities of ASEAN member states.

“This song opened my eyes to the beauty and richness of cultures beyond Malaysia. It reminded me that music has the power to unite us, regardless of borders,“ she said.

Aina, who won the Best Performance award at the 39th Anugerah Juara Lagu, said the experience of recording the song shifted her perspective on the role of music in conveying powerful messages and fostering unity.

She described music as a universal medium capable of transcending cultural and linguistic boundaries, making it an effective tool for regional solidarity.

“We shouldn’t underestimate the power of music to bring people together. This song proves that music can cross borders and deliver a powerful message, not just to Malaysians but to listeners across ASEAN,“ she added.