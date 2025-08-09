Perhilitan installs LED signboards to prevent elephant road accidents

TEMERLOH: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has begun installing LED-equipped signboards at identified elephant crossing zones.

Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim stated the measure aims to alert motorists to slow down and avoid wildlife collisions.

“We want to prevent elephants from being involved in accidents, such as the recent case involving an elephant calf in Gerik,“ he said.

The LED signboards are being placed in high-risk areas, including Gerik (Perak), Ulu Muda (Kedah), and Jerteh (Terengganu).

Abdul Kadir revealed the same system is being tested for tapir protection along Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari in Selangor.

He noted Peninsular Malaysia’s wild elephant population currently stands between 1,500 and 1,800 but faces decline due to habitat loss.

“Shrinking habitats force elephants into villages in search of food,“ he explained.

Perhilitan relocates problematic elephants to national parks where they can thrive safely. - Bernama