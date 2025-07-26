Perhilitan relocates wild elephants from Kluang to reduce human conflict

JOHOR BAHRU: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has successfully relocated two more wild elephants from Kampung Sri Lukut, Kahang, Kluang, to a more suitable habitat. This follows an earlier operation where nine elephants were captured, with four already moved on July 23 and a juvenile sent to Kota Tinggi’s elephant sanctuary for training.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon confirmed the latest transfer, noting that the remaining two elephants will be relocated by July 28. “This is the largest elephant transfer in the state’s history,“ he said. The operation, supported by special elephant units from another state, took five hours and aims to reduce human-elephant conflicts in affected areas.

Perhilitan data reveals that Johor recorded 699 elephant-related complaints between 2020 and 2024, with Kluang alone accounting for 228 cases. The department continues efforts to mitigate such conflicts through strategic relocations. - Bernama