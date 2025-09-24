Perlis considers RM2-RM5 exit charges at border crossings to Thailand

KANGAR: The Perlis government is conducting a detailed study on a proposal to impose state charges of between RM2 and RM5 on tourists exiting the country through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security complexes at Padang Besar and Wang Kelian to Thailand.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli stated that they needed to examine the proposal thoroughly before making an official application to the Federal Government for its approval and implementation for the benefit of the state.

He added that Federal Government approval of the proposal would generate income for the state government which could be used to upgrade infrastructure in Perlis among other purposes.

Mohd Shukri confirmed that the matter is still under study with the hope of obtaining Federal Government approval after completing the study and submitting the official application.

He made these remarks to reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Seri Putra Complex here today.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail emphasised the importance of the study for obtaining accurate data to support the official application to the Federal Government.

Rahimi expressed belief that Federal Government approval of the imposed charges would benefit the state government through income usable for the people and development purposes. – Bernama