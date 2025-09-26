Perlis Raja Muda and Raja Puan Muda conferred Ubudiyah awards

MEDAN: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has received the Ubudiyah Honorary Award from Yayasan Ubudiyah Indonesia and Universitas Deztron Indonesia.

Yayasan Ubudiyah Indonesia chief Dedi Zefrizal presented the award at a ceremony held at the university today.

The Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, was also honoured with the Ubudiyah Great Service Award.

Universitas Deztron Indonesia rector Adjunct Professor Dr Marniati presented the award to Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen.

Both awards recognise Their Royal Highnesses’ unwavering commitment to advancing education and improving welfare.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra expressed his appreciation for the award in his royal address.

He described the award as a symbol of noble responsibility and a recognition of efforts to empower knowledge.

“This award reinforces the commitment of the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis and myself to continue serving and to elevate the dignity of knowledge,” he said.

His Royal Highness added that the special ties between Malaysia and Indonesia should be further reinforced through education.

“Educating anak bangsa means building a nation that is dignified, resilient, and competitive,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also thanked Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Kamarudin Hussin for his role in enhancing international cooperation networks.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli was also present at the ceremony.

The award presentation is part of the agenda under the Faizuddin Centre of Educational Excellence (FCoEE)-MAIPs Knowledge Expedition.

This three-day expedition begins tomorrow in Medan, Indonesia.

The expedition’s highlight is the International Conference on Holistic Opportunities for Poverty Empowerment 2025.

FCoEE is organising the conference in collaboration with the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs).

The conference will bring together academics and researchers to discuss issues related to asnaf empowerment.

His Royal Highness also launched the Perlis Food Promotion campaign at Universitas Deztron Indonesia earlier.

The campaign aims to promote the state’s local cuisine, particularly in Medan. – Bernama