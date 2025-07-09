Perlis suspends smart parking system for six months after complaints

KANGAR: The newly introduced smart parking system in Perlis has been suspended for six months following widespread complaints about its convenience and user-friendliness.

The decision was announced by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli after a State Executive Council meeting.

The system, implemented in mid-June, faced criticism for failing to meet user expectations.

Mohd Shukri stated that the suspension takes immediate effect, and no parking fees will be collected during this period. The Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) has been directed to work with the system operator to implement necessary improvements.

Key areas for enhancement include better-designed entrance lanes, a more intuitive mobile app, and additional payment options.

The state government will also reassess parking locations to better serve public needs. If improvements are completed ahead of schedule, the suspension may be lifted earlier. - Bernama