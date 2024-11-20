Permanent rock shed planned to address slope failure in Simpang Pulai

SIMPANG PULAI: The Ministry of Works (KKR) will construct a permanent rock shed measuring 100-metre in length to address slope failure issues at Federal Route FT185 Simpang Pulai - Blue Valley (Cameron Highlands), Section 42.70, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the construction is still in the planning stage, adding that the project, estimated to cost RM20 million, requires research on design and safety features and is expected to be completed within two years.

“I came to see the current situation following the (landslide) incident on Oct 23. I was briefed earlier, and I am satisfied that the temporary measures taken to secure the area have been well-executed.

“I was informed that these temporary measures are expected to be completed by the end of December, after which the permanent rock shed construction will commence with a fairly large allocation,” he told reporters after inspecting the slope repair works on the road today.

Meanwhile, Nanta said KKR proposed that the route be reopened to the public starting Nov 25, from 7 pm to 7 am, while slope and road repair works continue during the day.

“Therefore, we would like to seek the cooperation of all parties, not just the Public Works Department (JKR), KKR, and the state government, but also local representatives and the public.

“I understand that this is a vegetable farming area, so I appeal for everyone’s patience as these works must be properly completed. If not, the road will remain unsafe and pose risks to lives,” he said in response to complaints from vegetable farmers regarding the road closure.

On Oct 23 at 8 am, the Kinta District JKR received a report of a landslide at the federal route.

The estimated height of the landslide was 70 metres, with a width of 100 metres. Following the incident, a traffic management plan was implemented immediately at the site, involving the closure of one lane with 24-hour monitoring by the concessionaire on the same day.

During the monitoring period, the landslide remained active, prompting a full closure of both lanes effective on Oct 25 to prevent potential accidents.