Permanent Secretariat to be set up to coordinate supply of skilled manpower in KHTP - Ahmad Zahid

KULIM: The government is establishing a Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the supply of skilled manpower to meet the demand at the Kulim High Technology Park (KHTP) here, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said it was a decision by the cabinet to address problems raised by domestic and foreign investors at the industrial park.

“One of the problems is in obtaining skilled workers and also professional personnel. For that, we have decided that within the next two weeks, we will take some actions and one of them is to set up a permanent secretariat.

“The secretariat will coordinate the supply of skilled manpower to meet the demands for workers in each industry in KHTP,“ he told reporters during a working visit to the industrial park here today.

According to him, although each industry player in KHTP has different manpower needs, certain Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are able to provide the required skilled manpower.

Ahmad Zahid, also National TVET Council chairman, suggested that a memorandum of understanding be established between all industry players in KHTP to overcome the problem of labour transfer from one company to another.

He said another problem raised by the industry players in KHTP was the limited health infrastructure facilities and traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

Another is a training centre for post-graduates, he said, adding that this is to meet the demand for post-graduate professionals by industries.

“Collaboration with nearby universities will be carried out, especially those within a 30-kilometre radius (from KHTP).

“We also have to coordinate with the Malaysian Technical Universities Network, where there are now six technical universities that have courses that are compatible with the needs of the industry market,” he said.

Regarding engineering graduates in the country going to neighbouring countries for employment because of the higher salary offered, Ahmad Zahid, also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said he would bring up the matter to the Ministry of Human Resources.

“This matter is not only faced in KHTP but also in the special economic zone in Johor where the minimum wage is S$1,500, which is equivalent to RM5,225,“ he said.

Also present at the working visit were Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Kedah Industry and Investment, Higher Education and Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah and Kulim Technology Park Corporation Sdn Bhd Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Sahil Zabidi.