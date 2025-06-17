LAHAD DATU: The Pesticide Container Recycling Programme introduced at oil palm plantations here is aimed at ensuring the systematic and safe disposal of used pesticide containers.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal said the initiative, which involves the construction of dedicated recycling cages, is being implemented at seven plantation sites here.

He said Sabah is among the states with the highest usage of pesticides in the country, making it crucial to adopt disposal methods that comply with established environmental guidelines.

“The installation of these recycling cages at strategic locations will make it easier for smallholders to dispose of containers safely,” he said when launching the programme at Rimmer Estate here today.

Mohammad Yusof said that used pesticide containers are classified as Scheduled Waste under code SW409 and must be disposed of at licensed facilities under the Department of Environment.

He also noted that seven plantation companies have contributed RM3,000 each for the construction of the recycling cages at the identified sites.

Meanwhile, KL-Kepong (Sabah) Sdn Bhd Lahad Datu Division general manager Saparuddin Rabayani said the estate was chosen to host the programme in recognition of the company’s strong track record in implementing recycling practices.

“KL-Kepong has effectively embraced recycling initiatives on a significant scale, making this estate a leading example for other plantation companies,” he said.