Petai trader and MPPD resolve petty íssue

PORT DICKSON: Peace prevailed after the viral issue of ‘Uncle Petai’ versus Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) enforcement officers near a supermarket here was resolved amicably and harmoniously.

Seri Tanjung assemblyman Dr G. Rajasekaran, via his Facebook, said MPPD has also granted a temporary licence to the embittered trader, Mohd Noor Saad to conduct business legally.

He said Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) president Hasnor Abd Hamid and the enforcement officers involved had met with the trader at Kampung Sungai Raya in Pasir Panjang here last night.

“The meeting eased tension and emerged with a fair resolution for everyone and the MPPD will also monitor the situation to ensure that such petty issues do not arise again,” he said.

Rajasekaran also mentioned that he handed over contributions on behalf of the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, as compensation for the petai (bitter beans) that were unsold yesterday.

Earlier, a viral video showed the fretting trader throwing his petai onto the road as a protest after MPPD enforcement ordered him to stop peddling his business at the parking area fronting a supermarket.