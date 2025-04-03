PETRA tables two bills for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2025 were tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

When presenting the two bills, Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the second reading is scheduled during the second meeting of the fourth session 2025.

According to the blue paper distributed in the Parliament, the Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend the Energy Commission Act 2001 (Act 610) following the amendment to the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447).

Under the proposed amendment to Act 447, the commission is charged with the regulatory function of importing and exporting electricity.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Supply Bill, which involves 16 amendments, aims to amend the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) to expand the scope of Act 447 by regulating electricity importers and exporters as well as green attributes.

“Both bills will involve the government in spending additional money, the amount of which cannot be determined at this time,” according to the blue paper.