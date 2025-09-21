Petronas to install second portable flare for ECRL butane gas leak

KUALA BERANG: Petronas Gas Berhad will install a second portable flare today at Section 5 of the East Coast Rail Line site near Kemaman to eliminate all remaining butane gas traces from a leaking pipeline.

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed that Petronas successfully installed the first portable flare at approximately 3:30 am to initiate the gas burning process.

The second flare unit arriving from Kulim, Kedah this evening will enable complete combustion of all remaining gas within the 9.6-kilometre pipeline before declaring the area safe.

Nor Hisham estimated that the burning operation, including nitrogen purging, would require 48 hours to consume all residual gas and allow restoration work to begin.

He assured the public that the gas leak poses no explosion risk to nearby residents despite ongoing operations.

Environmental assessments confirmed butane gas concentration within a 400-metre radius measured only about 1%, presenting minimal combustion or explosion risk.

Authorities maintain a 500-metre safety radius around the leak site as an additional precaution against potential incidents. – Bernama