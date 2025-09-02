PENAMPANG: The government, through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), is implementing the Rahmah MADANI Sale Programme (PJRM) ‘Back to School’ this year to ensure school supplies are available at more affordable prices.

Its Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the programme, which runs from Jan 18 to Feb 16, involves 174 supermarkets, shopping centres, and clothing stores nationwide.

“A total of 243 PJRM ‘Back to School’ series have been planned during this period, and as of yesterday (Feb 8), 101 have been carried out, benefiting the public, especially families in need,“ he said.

In Sabah, 24 out of the 31 planned PJRM ‘Back to School’ series have been successfully implemented as of today.

“This programme offers discounts of 10 to 30 per cent below market prices for 45 to 70 stock-keeping units (SKUs), including school uniforms, shoes, bags, and stationery,” he added.

He said this to reporters after inspecting the PJRM ‘Back to School’ sale at a shopping centre here today.

Armizan also reminded traders not to arbitrarily raise prices for excessive profits, especially when many families are struggling to afford school supplies for their children.

“KPDN will continue to monitor and take strict action against traders who engage in profiteering. Any complaints related to unreasonable price increases will be addressed within 24 hours,” he said.

To strengthen enforcement efforts, he urged the public to report any instances of profiteering immediately, emphasising that a high volume of complaints would enable KPDN to take swift action.

“I welcome as many complaints as possible because they help us act effectively. Please report through our official platform with details such as location, time, and other relevant information. If such issues go viral on social media, traders might become aware and conceal their wrongdoing,” he added.

The public can submit complaints via https://e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my.