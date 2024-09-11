PKDK files police report over false claims of royal kinship on TikTok

KOTA BHARU: Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan (PKDK) today filed a police report regarding the TikTok account @_carryfarjerry, following false claims that the account holder is a nephew of the Raja Perempuan of Kelantan, Tengku Anis Tengku Abdul Hamid.

PKDK committee member Tunku Mohammed Nazarin Tunku Yusoff clarified that the individual is not a member of the Kelantan royal family and has no ties to the Kelantan palace.

He said one of the misleading posts was from TikTok user @ayureduanmat, who described the account holder as Tengku Anis’ nephew and cousin of Sultan Muhammad V.

“Following directives from PKDK president Datin Tengku Ramizan Tengku Abdul Aziz, I looked into @_carryfarjerry and found a post dated Aug 27, 2024, which mentioned the account holder’s attendance at the birthday celebration of Tengku Salwani Sultan Yahya Petra.

“We filed the police report because the account holder has not denied or corrected the misleading statements made by other users,” he told reporters at the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters today.