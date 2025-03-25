PKPS adopts FIFO method to ensure fresh food stock at GMS

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) has adopted the First In, First Out (FIFO) method to ensure that food supplies stored at the Selangor Food Warehouse (GMS) remain fresh and safe.

PKPS Group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi said the FIFO method ensures that products stocked earlier are distributed first, reducing the risk of spoilage or wastage.

“We will not allow old food stocks to sit until they expire. With the FIFO system, stock is consistently replenished and sold through the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah (JER) programme,“ he told reporters during PKPS’ iftar event with the media here today.

Mohamad Khairil also addressed concerns about rice stockpiled for long periods potentially developing weevils or becoming spoiled, assuring that strict monitoring measures are in place.

“Frozen meat, for instance, can last up to two years. However, through our partnership with global meat supplier Allanasons Private Limited (Allana), the products are rotated swiftly to ensure freshness,“ he added.

Selangor is the first state in Malaysia to pioneer a state-run dedicated food warehouse to strengthen the supply security of carbohydrates and proteins, particularly during unforeseen emergencies.

In addition to meat and rice, PKPS is also planning to expand its protein reserves to include fish and chicken within the next six months. However, storage methods are still being studied to ensure product freshness.

Mohamad Khairil also expressed his appreciation to the media for their continuous support, emphasising that it is vital in ensuring PKPS’ initiatives reach the public and gain their trust.