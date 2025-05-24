JOHOR BAHRU: Three incumbent vice presidents of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) successfully defended their positions in the party election for the 2025-2028 session today.

They are Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang.

Amirudin obtained 7,955 votes, party deputy information chief 1 and Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh Datuk Seri R. Ramanan (5,895 votes), Aminuddin (5,889 votes) and Chang obtained 5,757 votes.

Incumbent, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, however lost in the race contested by 11 candidates.

Ramanan, who is also the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, is the new face who successfully received the mandate from delegates to shoulder the responsibility.

The official decision was announced by the chairman of the Central Election Committee (JPP) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, at the PKR 2024/2025 National Congress at Persada International Convention Centre, here tonight.

The congress, which was officiated by the president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was also attended by PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the party’s top leadership.

Also present were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Meanwhile, AMK deputy chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, who is also the political secretary to the Minister of Finance, was announced as the uncontested winner for Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief.

He replaced Adam Adli Abdul Halim, who contested for the Central Leadership Council (MPP) position in this election.

The 2025-2028 leadership election saw a total of 251 candidates offering themselves to contest in the election, comprising 104 nominations for the MPP, 85 candidates for the AMK Leadership Council and 62 for the Wanita Leadership Council.