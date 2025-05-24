THE Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has lodged a formal complaint against the Badminton World Federation (BWF) regarding multiple umpiring decisions which affected Malaysia’s Aaron Tai-Kang Khai Xing’s performance against Denmark’s Rasmus Kjær-Frederik Søgaard during a men’s doubles match at the Malaysia Masters yesterday.

In a statement today, BAM General Secretary Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong expressed that three umpiring decisions made during yesterday’s match are believed to have significantly affected the outcome and fairness of play.

“While we continue to respect the role and importance of technical officials, it is imperative that the BWF conducts a thorough review of officiating standards.

“Fairness and integrity must be upheld in every match. The decisions made by the umpire were, in our view, clearly erroneous and denied our players a fair contest.

“Such officiating not only affects the outcome of matches but also undermines the credibility of the sport of badminton,” he said.

In addition, the complaint has been submitted with attachment of video evidence and comprehensive match documentation for the federation’s prompt review.

He urged the BWF to review the incident and implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in future competitions.

BAM’s call for action underscores the association’s commitment to ensuring that all competitions are conducted with the highest standards of integrity and fairness.