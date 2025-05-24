KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who was elected as a Member of the Central Leadership Council (MPP) in the party’s election for the 2025-2028 term, said he will carry out his duty to the best of his ability for the sake of the people’s struggle and the future of the nation.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said he will also continue the reform agenda that has been the core of the party’s struggle since its inception.

“Alhamdulillah, praise be to Allah SWT. With His permission and grace, I have been elected by the delegates as a Member of the Central Leadership Council (MPP) of Parti Keadilan Rakyat for the 2025-2028 term. I humbly and responsibly accept this great trust,“ he said via a post on X tonight.

He also thanked everyone who voted for him and gave him their support.

Fahmi is among the new faces who succeeded in the race for positions in the MPP during the party’s election and emerged as the top choice with 4,811 votes.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the announcement of the party election results, Fahmi stated that heavy tasks await the newly elected leadership lineup.

He mentioned that many things will be planned, especially to engage with members at the grassroots level.

“I realise that a heavy task awaits not only myself but the entire new leadership team to prepare the party and our friends to face the 16th General Election (GE16).

“I anticipate that in the next few weeks, our friends will probably take some time to return to their respective areas and meet the grassroots,“ he said.