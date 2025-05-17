PKR-GRS ties must be preserved ahead of Sabah polls - Mustapha

KOTA KINABALU: The good relationship between PKR and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) must be maintained in preparation for the 17th Sabah State Election, says Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

Mustapha, who is also Deputy Minister of Higher Education, said that although PKR had decided to align itself with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the state election, cooperation with GRS would be discussed further.

“We (PKR) have held informal discussions with GRS...I know they understand, and they are open to cooperation. However, GRS has stated that if Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN cooperate, they will contest solo. We will let GRS decide,“ he said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the launch of Sabah PKR’s state election machinery, officiated by PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar and attended by Selangor Menteri Besar and PKR vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Elaborating further, Mustapha said that any further discussion between PKR and GRS would follow the basic principles set by the Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“What is important is how we maintain our administration, and therefore, we must unite all Sabahans just like the current Unity Government model,” he said.