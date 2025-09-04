PKR introduces blockchain technology for party polls

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR has introduced blockchain technology in its party election system to ensure the security and authenticity of online voter data, while also guaranteeing the integrity of the voting process.

PKR Elections Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the security mechanism was introduced to require online voters to verify their identities by obtaining a transaction verification pass number (OTP) via their registered phone number and through facial recognition.

“Meanwhile, physical voters are required to bring their identification cards to the polling centre and undergo biometric fingerprint verification for identity confirmation.

“This step makes PKR the first political party in Malaysia to implement a comprehensive technological approach in the internal democratic process, further strengthening its position as a pioneer of progressive political reforms based on technology,” she said in a statement on her Facebook page today.

Elaborating further, Zaliha said the party polls this time has seen a significant number of registered voters, with up to 296,403 eligible members.

“Out of this number, 8,040 members (2.7 percent) opt for physical voting, while the remainder the online voting channel via the ADIL app.

“The voting process for both methods will run simultaneously from 8 am to 5 pm, and results will be announced on the same day for divisions according to the dates set by JPP,” she said.

Zaliha further stated that the PKR divisional elections for 2025 have now entered the final phase, which is the voting phase that will take place from April 11 to 20, 2025, in stages by state.

“Up to the nomination deadline, 16,878 candidates have been confirmed to contest various positions at 222 divisions, with 31 seeing no contests for committee posts.

“This number reflects the active participation of all members in strengthening the party structure at the grassroots level. JPP extends its appreciation to all candidates and supporters who have conducted their campaigns in an orderly, healthy, and professional manner,” she said.

Zaliha reminded candidates that the campaign period will end on 19 April 2025 at 11.59 pm, and any campaigning after that, including on the election day, is not permitted.

JPP also called on all eligible PKR members to exercise their voting rights with full integrity and in the spirit of democracy.