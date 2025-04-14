KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has stressed that state land must not be encroached upon arbitrarily and that firm action should be taken against those involved.

His Royal Highness also called on the people to serve as his “eyes and ears” by reporting any land encroachment activities in the state.

“Don’t allow anyone to encroach on Pahang’s land. I get upset too when I hear about these cases. It is time we take firm action against them (intruders).

“Protect this land, the land of Pahang, to the best of your ability,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Kampung Bantal, Ulu Tembeling, Jerantut yesterday, which was shared on Kesultanan Pahang’s Facebook page.

However, the Ruler advised that such matters be resolved amicably, with all shortcomings addressed in a harmonious manner.

Previously, an enforcement operation at a durian farm in Raub sparked various reactions after farmers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the destruction of their crops.

The Pahang government has denied violating a court order when it felled around 200 Musang King durian trees during the enforcement operation in Sungai Klau, Raub, on April 8.

The operation, involving the police and the Pahang State Enforcement Unit, is targeting all illegally cultivated areas in Raub and is scheduled to continue until May 3.