Insurance ‘gift’ brings joy, relief to religious officials

SHAH ALAM: For many, it was long-overdue recognition, a powerful moment that honoured years of quiet dedication with a resounding message – you are seen and you matter.

In a heartening gesture, more than 350 ulama, imam and religious leaders were granted insurance coverage during the Majlis Makan Malam Mukmim Sempena Hari Raya event on Saturday.

Ustaz Faridul Rahman was among the recipients. Holding his insurance card, he said he was overwhelmed.

“It’s not just about the recognition, it’s about being held in thoughts.

“This support brings real peace of mind. Now I know my family and I won’t be left helpless if illness strikes,” he said.

Faridul did not mince words about the realities many religious figures face.

“People think we’ve got it sorted out, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. This gives us dignity, and a safety net we’ve never had.”

The coverage – RM20,000 for hospitalisation, RM300 for outpatient care, and accident protection – came from a RM165,000 contribution by Berjaya Corporation founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who personally handed the insurance cards to recipients.

His gesture sent a strong signal – compassion does not check religion at the door.

Event chair Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood said this was not just a Hari Raya celebration.

He said it was about honouring the invisible backbone of the community – those who

keep the faith alive but often live without basic support.

“We are a community of 850,000 Indian Muslims. That’s strength. But without unity,

it’s wasted.

“Our ulama are shaping the next generation with values and belief, yet many cannot afford to see a doctor.”

He added that the insurance idea started within the community but only became reality with backing from Berjaya Corporation.

“I pray none of them ever need it. But if something happens, they’ll have protection. Without it, some wouldn’t even get through a clinic’s door.”

Shahul said Tan’s involvement was a reminder that genuine compassion has no boundaries.

“We can pour millions into building grand mosques. But without people to teach, guide and serve, they’re just empty halls. This is about protecting the soul of our faith.”

Also present at the event was Berjaya Land Berhad Group CEO, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed.