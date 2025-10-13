PKR Labuan mobilises election machinery to support PH in Sabah state election

LABUAN: The Labuan chapter of Parti Keadilan Rakyat is mobilising its election machinery to support Pakatan Harapan and coalition partners in the upcoming Sabah state election.

Labuan PKR chief Simsudin Sidek said the party is fully prepared to extend assistance throughout the campaign period in any constituencies where support is needed.

“The running of the election machinery would be carried out in strict compliance with the rules and regulations set by the Election Commission to ensure that all activities adhere to the electoral laws,“ he said.

Simsudin said Labuan PKR’s readiness reflects its strong commitment to strengthening the PH coalition and ensuring a coordinated campaign.

He noted that although Labuan is geographically distinct from Sabah, the island’s PKR branch maintains close political cooperation with Sabah PH leaders.

The party is ready to assist in campaign activities including voter engagement, logistics and grassroots coordination.

The upcoming Sabah election follows the official dissolution of the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly on October 6.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced the dissolution after receiving consent from Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman.

The dissolution came a month before the assembly’s current term expired, paving the way for the 17th state election to be held within 60 days as required under the state constitution.

The Election Commission is expected to announce nomination and polling dates soon. – Bernama7