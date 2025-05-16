KEPALA BATAS: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) may take disciplinary action against any division committee (AJK) members who threaten to resign following the recent divisional elections or attempt to disrupt the smooth running of the upcoming PKR National Congress.

Its communications director, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, said such individuals may also be blacklisted from contesting if a re-election is required due to their resignation.

“The secretary-general (Dr Fuziah Salleh) mentioned earlier that some divisions have AJK members threatening to step down simply because they disagree with or dislike the elected division chief.

“She stated that if such action is taken, the Party Election Committee (JPP), together with her, has decided that if a re-election becomes necessary, all those involved may be blacklisted and barred from contesting again,” he told reporters after attending the Jelajah Kita Keadilan event at Dewan Tok Mat Yahoo here last night, which was also attended by Fuziah.

Fahmi was responding to the actions of a group of division committee members from Lenggong and Masjid Tanah, who had threatened to resign following their dissatisfaction with the results of the party’s divisional elections last month.

However, Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said that after further clarification was provided to both division committees, the groups decided to reconsider and ultimately withdrew their resignation plans.

He added that the election process had been lively and peaceful, with no incidents of violence, property damage, or public disturbance — making this round of elections more effective and better managed than in the past.

On preparations for the PKR National Congress from May 23 to 25 in Johor Bahru, Fahmi said arrangements are progressing smoothly. The Jelajah Kita Keadilan roadshow, organised by the Secretary-General’s Office and the JPP, has already visited several locations.

“The programme will continue until next week. It’s a positive and neutral initiative. We do not allow bloc or group campaigning. Even on polling day, the use of ‘cai’ (preferred candidate lists) will not be permitted.

“I’ve reviewed the election system — candidate photos are uploaded with a uniform light blue background — showing that we are moving away from factional politics. Instead, all candidates are contesting as part of the greater Keadilan family,“ he said.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Wanita Congress, will take place from May 21 to 24, with polling scheduled for May 23.