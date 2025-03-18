KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is optimistic that PKR delegates will elect a leadership lineup that aligns with the party’s direction in the upcoming elections at the PKR Special National Congress in Johor in May.

“I believe win or lose, the party must remain open to embracing the strengths of all its members who wish to contribute to building a MADANI nation,” the PKR information chief said when asked about Nurul Izzah Anwar’s decision to defend her vice-president’s post.

Met at the Aidilfitri Craft Bazaar organised by the Terengganu Batik Entrepreneurs Association at Kompleks Kraf here today, Fahmi, who is Communications Minister, said he also expects more candidates to announce their candidacies soon.

Fahmi, who on Sunday announced his candidacy for vice president, reminded party members to abide by the law and uphold peace and harmony during the elections.

“My hope is, as the old Malay proverb says, ‘biduk lalu kiambang bertaut’ (let bygones be bygones), whatever the outcome, we remain one team and we all want the best for Malaysia,” he said.

On Sunday, Fahmi said the decision to run for party vice-president was made after discussions with several party leaders and colleagues.

Besides Nurul Izzah, three other incumbents have also stated their decision to defend their vice- president positions, namely Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Fahmi has also retained the post of Lembah Pantai PKR division chief uncontested after no candidates submitted their papers to contest the position as of the deadline at midnight on Sunday.