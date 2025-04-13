PKR polls: Results for S’gor, Melaka, Perlis divisions out today

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of the 2025 PKR divisional elections for Selangor, Melaka and Perlis, as well as the re-vote results for the Kedah Youth wing, will be announced today.

According to a post on the official Keadilan Elections 2025 Facebook page, the vote counts for the relevant divisions are currently undergoing auditing.

“The results will only be uploaded and published at noon today once all processes are completed, on the official website pemilihan.keadilanrakyat.org,” the post said.

The PKR divisional elections will run from April 11 to 20, while the central leadership polls, including for the Youth and Wanita wings, will be held on May 24.