Taichung Murcott-inspired dish adds a festive touch at famous Ipoh restaurant

Even as the Hari Raya holidays has come and gone, the joyful spirit of festivities continues to permeate the air. Adding a refreshing citrus twist to the celebrations is the sweet and fragrant Taichung Murcott from Taiwan, now making its debut in a special collaboration with the renowned halal Chinese restaurant Restaurant Caterbest in Ipoh.
Together, they’ve crafted a series of creative seasonal dishes to cap off this year’s Hari Raya festivities.
The Shigang District Farmers’ Association of Taichung City held a press conference on April 11 to officially launch the Taichung Murcott in Malaysia.
The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. James Chang, Director of the Economic Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia; Ms. Eva Peng, Director 0of the Taiwan Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur; and Ms. Tsai Hsin Tien, National Vice President of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Malaysia. Together, they
celebrated the sweet success of Taiwan’s premium fruit making its way to Malaysian tables.
According to Mr. Fu Yu-Chin, Director of the Marketing Department at the Shigang District Farmers’ Association of Taichung City, the murcott is one of Shigang’s signature fruits—well-loved for its juicy, sweet flesh. It’s a healthy choice enjoyed by people of all ages, all year round. Murcotts from Shigang are certified under both GlobalG.A.P. and ISO 22000, ensuring premium quality and food safety so that Malaysian consumers can enjoy them with confidence and peace of mind.
The first batch of Taichung murcott arrived in Malaysia on March 3, with more shipments planned for Singapore, Canada, and other selected countries. Taichung is expected to export approximately 150 metric tons of murcotts this year.
Famous for its thin skin and juiciness, the Taichung Murcott took center stage in a fun peeling challenge, where guests tried to peel it by hand without getting their hands wet—bringing lots of laughter to the event.
A key highlight of the event was the exclusive dish “When Life Gives You Murcott”—a citrus-infused stir-fried chicken created by Restaurant Caterbest using Taichung Murcott. Its mildly tangy and fragrant flavour offered a refreshing twist that delighted guests. As a trusted halal restaurant with over 30 years of history, Restaurant Caterbest has hosted esteemed figures such as Oscar-winning actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Malaysian food influencer Jen Jen and the chef from Caterbest made a special appearance to share the creative journey behind the dish, showcasing a cross-cultural culinary innovation.
Taichung Murcotts are now available across major Malaysian retail outlets, including Harvest Impact, Aeon, Jaya Grocer, TF Value-Mart, Star Grocer, and Wholefood Market.
Don’t miss your chance to taste the delicious charm of Taichung Murcotts!