Even as the Hari Raya holidays has come and gone, the joyful spirit of festivities continues to permeate the air. Adding a refreshing citrus twist to the celebrations is the sweet and fragrant Taichung Murcott from Taiwan, now making its debut in a special collaboration with the renowned halal Chinese restaurant Restaurant Caterbest in Ipoh.

Together, they’ve crafted a series of creative seasonal dishes to cap off this year’s Hari Raya festivities.

The Shigang District Farmers’ Association of Taichung City held a press conference on April 11 to officially launch the Taichung Murcott in Malaysia.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Mr. James Chang, Director of the Economic Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia; Ms. Eva Peng, Director 0of the Taiwan Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur; and Ms. Tsai Hsin Tien, National Vice President of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Malaysia. Together, they

celebrated the sweet success of Taiwan’s premium fruit making its way to Malaysian tables.