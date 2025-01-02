IPOH: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) may not allow the positions of President and Deputy President to be contested during the party elections scheduled for May.

PKR International Bureau Chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin said the proposal was based on internal discussions and feedback from previous consultations within the party.

“The goal is to maintain internal party stability and improve service to the public, especially with the next general election approaching in about two years. There is no official party decision preventing a contest, but among the leadership, we hold discussions as we prioritise more important agendas,“ he said.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is also Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, said this when speaking to reporters after attending the Tambun Parliamentary “Back to School” Programme 2025 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Meru Raya here today.

On Jan 26, PKR Secretary-General Dr Fuziah Salleh announced that the party polls for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Women’s Central Leadership Council, and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Central Leadership Council for the 2025-2028 term would take place on May 24.