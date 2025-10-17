Plan to ban smartphone use by students under 16

PUTRAJAYA: The government is considering a ban on the use of smartphones by students aged 16 and below as part of sweeping measures to address the rising tide of bullying and violent behaviour in schools.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the proposal, discussed by the Cabinet, is aimed at reducing the negative influence of social media and online games that can shape behaviour and even lead to criminal acts.

“We’ve seen how social media and online games can influence behaviour, sometimes even leading to criminal acts.

“So, we will move towards prohibiting the use of smartphones among students aged 16 and below. The proposal is still being studied but many countries have already implemented similar measures,” he said after performing Friday prayers at Surau Jannatul Firdaus at the PPAM Seruling Malaysia Civil Servants Housing area.

Anwar said the smartphone ban is among three immediate measures proposed by the Cabinet to strengthen school safety and student wellbeing.

He said another key focus would be on reinforcing value-based and moral education, with the active involvement of parents, teachers and parent-teacher associations.

“Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek will provide further details. I hope principals, teachers and parents would give their full cooperation.”

Anwar cautioned school administrators and principals against concealing bullying or disciplinary cases to protect the image of their institutions, warning that such acts amount to covering up wrongdoing.

“Often, headmasters prioritise protecting the school image. While students are fighting and causing trouble, they are more concerned about how the school looks.

“When cases arise, some hide them, supposedly to preserve the school’s good name. But protecting the perpetrators is a crime, akin to covering up wrongdoing.”

He said such attitudes not only obstruct justice but also send a dangerous message to students that misconduct can be overlooked in the name of institutional pride.

“If such cases are covered up, it should be considered an offence as they are essentially protecting criminal activity.

“Sometimes, they think bullying cases are minor. I’ve heard this myself when meeting students during Friday prayers. They say

the bullying isn’t serious, so it’s brushed off.

“But small cases, if ignored, will eventually lead to bigger ones.”

Anwar stressed that his remarks were not meant to assign blame but to raise collective awareness about school discipline.

“This is not about accusing anyone. It’s about raising shared awareness that even small acts of indiscipline must not be tolerated.”