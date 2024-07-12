PUTRAJAYA: The National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0, to be implemented in stages from next month, is designed to balance the needs of defence and national unity.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that, unlike other countries which implemented similar programmes to meet the needs of defence challenges due to real threats, Malaysia is holding the PLKN to foster unity in its diverse society.

“We must understand that we should not base the basic PLKN mould on the national service in other countries. Certain countries have national service programmes because they face threats, such as South Korea with North Korea.

“We do not have any such threats but we face the challenge of wanting to nurture a country with a pluralistic society, so we do it our way,“ he told a media conference after the National Centre for Defence Studies (PuspaHanas) graduation ceremony here today.

He said this when commenting on criticisms regarding the new PLKN model, which is now not entirely based on the military alone.

Mohamed Khaled said the PLKN 3.0 would also emphasise the development of discipline, leadership and understanding of the country’s history among the trainees.

He said the PLKN implementation is one of the approaches taken to achieve comprehensive defence, which involves the contribution of the people in ensuring the country remains peaceful.

“The people must contribute to the country’s situation where they can live in mutual respect,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled believes that there will be no elements of bullying in the implementation of PLKN 3.0.

“I believe so because they won’t be together (for a long period), unlike cadets who study in universities, so it is unlikely that cases like bullying and abuse will occur,“ he said.