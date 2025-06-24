PM Anwar: 13MP success hinges on ministry coordination

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim underscored that the effective execution of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) relies on seamless coordination and readiness across all government ministries and agencies.

Speaking after chairing a Special Cabinet Meeting to review the 13MP framework, Anwar stressed the need for unified efforts to translate policies into tangible outcomes. “Every administrative body must operate as one national team to address future challenges with realistic solutions,“ he said.

The 13MP, crafted through months of inter-ministerial and state-level discussions, will chart Malaysia’s development trajectory for the next five years. Anwar confirmed its tabling in Dewan Rakyat by late July.

The meeting provided ministers and senior officials a platform to refine the plan’s initiatives. Anwar described the 13MP as an extension of the MADANI Government’s reforms, aligning with the MADANI Economy’s goals to reshape economic structures and enhance public welfare.