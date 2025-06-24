Grab Malaysia EV service launch boosts green mobility at KLIA

SEPANG: Grab Malaysia has launched its electric vehicle (EV) service for e-hailing, marking a significant step toward sustainable mobility in the country. The initiative, supported by the Transport Ministry, aims to enhance transportation quality at key entry points like Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in accelerating EV adoption nationwide. “This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s decarbonization goals under the National Transport Policy 2019-2030,“ he said at the launch event.

Grab’s new ‘EV-only ride’ option is now available in its app, catering to travelers seeking eco-friendly transport. The company also unveiled an EV Lounge at KLIA, providing added convenience for premium service users.

Loke highlighted KLIA’s strategic role, noting its high passenger traffic and visibility for both domestic and international users. “Expanding EV services beyond the Klang Valley to cities like Johor Bahru and Penang will further drive green mobility,“ he added.

The government’s support includes tax incentives for EV purchases, expanded charging infrastructure, and low-carbon zones in urban areas. Grab Malaysia’s Rashid Shukor said the BYD M6 electric MPVs will offer passengers a quieter, smoother ride while promoting EV awareness.