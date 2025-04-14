KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to reduce inconvenience and ensure smooth operations in conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to Malaysia starting tomorrow.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the Prime Minister also asked public transport operators to ensure the availability of their assets to ensure the comfort of users throughout the visit.

“The Prime Minister has taken note of the inconveniences arising from the closure of several main roads last Saturday to make way for a rehearsal for President Xi’s state visit.

“As informed by the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, 17 routes around Klang Valley and Putrajaya will also be closed or diverted in stages for security reasons and to ensure smooth running of official ceremonies, throughout the state visit.”

He said this at the Prime Minister’s Office Daily Briefing, which was streamed live on Anwar Ibrahim and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook pages today.

President Xi’s state visit is at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, following his first visit in 2013, and is a continuation of the Malaysia-China diplomatic relations that have been established for over 50 years.

President Xi is scheduled to be accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara and attend a state banquet with the King on Wednesday morning before meeting with Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex in the afternoon to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues, as well as witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding, agreements and diplomatic notes.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister explained that although the visit took place in a challenging regional geopolitical and geoeconomic environment, it was planned in advance as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

He said the Prime Minister stressed that Malaysia is a trading nation that practices openness and balanced relations with all international partners.

“As the Chairman of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia also shouldered the important responsibility to continue to support regional inclusivity and peace,” he said.

Tunku Nashrul also announced that the Prime Minister would be going to Thailand on Thursday to conduct a working visit and meet with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He said the focus of the meeting was on discussions related to strengthening bilateral relations and cross-border cooperation, including the implementation of the Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang flood mitigation project, as well as current and regional issues involving the interests of Malaysia, Thailand and ASEAN.

“Insya-Allah, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the State Administrative Council (SAC), who is also the Prime Minister of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Bangkok, which to be the first-ever meeting between an ASEAN head of state and General Aung Hlaing.

“This meeting is to discuss humanitarian assistance following the recent earthquake in Myanmar,” he said.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister would also use this opportunity to meet with Thai captains of industry, apart from a meeting with the informal advisory group to ASEAN Chairman led by former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.