KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) remains committed not only to monitoring the prices of goods but also to strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Its Deputy Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh said the dual effort aligns with increasingly challenging economic conditions.

“In an environment where people are grappling with the cost of living, KPDN serves not just as a price monitor, but as a driver of the people’s economy,” she told reporters after officiating the opening of the Daily Coffee restaurant here today.

She said the ministry, through its Business Development Division (BPP), would continue supporting MSMEs through initiatives such as local brand promotion, digitalisation of business systems, micro-financing, market matching, and training and capacity-building programmes.

“Consistent support for MSMEs means we are rebuilding the people’s economy in an inclusive way.

“The launch of a local brand like Daily Coffee shows that MSMEs can grow, generate employment and lead in the food and beverage sector,” she said.

According to the 2023 Economic Census Report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the food and beverage (F&B) services sector employed more than one million people in 2022, contributing over RM15.5 billion in salaries and wages, while continuing to create job opportunities locally.

In 2023, the F&B industry recorded revenue of RM228.66 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 7.95 per cent from 2023 to 2027.