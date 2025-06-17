KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended condolences to the family of former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who died today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said Palanivel left an indelible mark on the nation through his roles as MIC president, member of parliament and various government positions since 1990.

“His contributions to championing the Indian community, rural development and environmental conservation are deeply valued.

“May his family find strength in this time of loss,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also offered condolences to Palanivel’s family.

Zahid said the nation has lost not only a political figure but a gem whose dedicated service shaped Malaysia’s progress.

“Beneath his calm and quiet demeanor was a leader’s spirit that poured boundless devotion into serving the people and the nation. To the MIC and Barisan Nasional family, this loss is profoundly felt. He was more than a leader, he was a friend, mentor and unifying figure.

“His legacy, sacrifices and service as MIC president, member of parliament and Cabinet Minister will live on in our history and memories,” he said.

Palanivel, 76, the former Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 8 am today.