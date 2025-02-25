HANOI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for a two-day working visit to Vietnam, during which he is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum tomorrow.

The special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at 7.10 pm (local time).

Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ngo Le Van and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Datuk Tan Yang Thai were at the airport to receive the Prime Minister and the Malaysian delegation.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Kuala Kangsar Member of Parliament Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, and Sri Gading Member of Parliament Aminolhuda Hassan.

According to a statement issued earlier by Wisma Putra, the ASEAN Future Forum serves as an inclusive platform for discussions and dialogue among ASEAN leaders, policymakers, experts, think tanks, business leaders, and stakeholders regarding ASEAN’s future direction.

In his keynote address, the Prime Minister is expected to emphasise Malaysia’s commitment to MADANI values and its aspirations as ASEAN Chairman for 2025.

The Prime Minister will also highlight Malaysia’s key priorities and expected outcomes for the year, including efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable economic development, digital transformation, climate change mitigation, and renewable energy, Wisma Putra stated.

Besides delivering a keynote address at the forum, Anwar is also scheduled to call on the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, and the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, as well as holding a meeting with his counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh.

According to Wisma Putra, these meetings will provide an opportunity for both countries to chart a clear path toward strengthening bilateral cooperation under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to make a courtesy call on Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta.

Malaysia established diplomatic relations with Vietnam on March 30, 1973, and both countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.

The Prime Minister will return home tomorrow.