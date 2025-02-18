KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked Sarawak to supply its excess electricity to the southern Philippines via Sabah starting next year.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the electricity will be generated from a 500-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant in Miri, along with three other plants with a combined capacity of 1,500 MW in Bintulu. “Our excess supply (of electricity) will be sent to Sabah, and the prime minister has asked us to send it from Sabah to the southern part of the Philippines, meaning we are supplying energy within ASEAN. This is our strength,“ he said.

Speaking at the Affin Bank Chinese New Year Dinner event here tonight, he mentioned that Sarawak is also in the process of producing more synthetic gas as a source of energy generation, positioning the state as a major energy producer in ASEAN. “This means it is sustainable. If that is our strength, then it will contribute to the ASEAN energy grid,“ he said.

Meanwhile, during the same event, Abang Johari urged Affin Bank to expedite the establishment of its regional office in Sarawak so that more industry players, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), can benefit from its financial facilities.