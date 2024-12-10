PM Anwar assures consensus-based decisions during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that all decisions made by Malaysia during its chairmanship of ASEAN next year will be based on consensus.

In a Facebook post tonight, Anwar said Malaysia has chosen the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, which reflects the aspiration for shared progress without leaving anyone behind, as it takes on the leadership role.

“The year 2025 marks a significant milestone for ASEAN as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community and introduce the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

“Insya-Allah, Malaysia will lead ASEAN into the future with confidence, strengthening and expanding regional economic cooperation, including through the hosting of the ASEAN-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) + China Summit in 2025,“ he said.

Anwar, who concluded his duties in Vientiane, Laos, today, officially represented Malaysia in receiving the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2025 during the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, marking the transition of leadership to Malaysia.

The prime minister congratulated Laos for its leadership during its chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

“Malaysia looks forward to collaboration and support from Laos and other ASEAN partners during our chairmanship next year,” he said.

Anwar also said that ASEAN will steadfastly uphold the principle of maintaining Southeast Asia as a peaceful and prosperous region under Malaysia’s chairmanship.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Malaysia, I warmly welcome the presence of all our partners,” he added.