UDA expands Bumiputera business access with KKS UDA Vista initiative

JOHOR BAHRU: UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) is enhancing business opportunities for the Bumiputera community through its Kedai Kos Sederhana (KKS) UDA Vista initiative. The project, introduced under the Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), provides 62 commercial units at accessible prices starting from RM200,000.

Each unit spans approximately 1,200 square feet, featuring a modern and practical layout suitable for various business activities. UDA President and Chief Executive Officer Johari Shukri Jamil highlighted the strategic location of the project in Bandar UDA Utama. “Applications can now be submitted via the Johor eRumah system,“ he said during the launch at the Johor Property Expo 2025 (JPEX 2025) in Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

The initiative includes a low down payment scheme, with UDA covering legal fees for Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA) and Loan Agreements. Johari Shukri emphasized that KKS UDA Vista aims to facilitate Bumiputera entrepreneurship and support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “This effort strengthens the local economy and stimulates Johor’s property sector growth,“ he added.

As an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), UDA remains committed to expanding Bumiputera property ownership. Beyond KKS UDA Vista, the company is offering various properties, including terrace houses, shop-offices, and serviced apartments, starting from RM288,054 for the 2025–2026 period.

UDA Land (South) Sdn Bhd Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Ismail Dasuki announced a special three-day sales package during JPEX 2025. “We encourage Johoreans to visit our booth and explore these opportunities,“ he said. Interested buyers can also visit the UDA Land (South) Sales Gallery in Bandar Baru UDA or check www.udaproperty.com.my for details. - Bernama