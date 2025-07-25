NHMS 2025 focuses on elderly health in Malaysia

SEREMBAN: The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2025, conducted by the Institute for Public Health, is now underway with a special focus on Malaysians aged 60 and above. Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni announced that the survey, running from July 22 to September 21, aims to assess elderly health under the ‘ageing well’ concept.

Approximately 16,700 randomly selected households nationwide will participate in the study. The survey includes three key modules: mental health (covering cognitive function, dementia, and geriatric depression), physical health (assessing chronic diseases, mobility, and frailty), and social well-being (evaluating caregiver burden and quality of life).

Lukanisman explained that 43 teams have been deployed to gather data through interviews, questionnaires, and clinical tests. “Clinical assessments involve blood pressure checks, cholesterol and blood sugar screenings, and sarcopenia evaluations like handgrip strength and muscle mass tests,“ he said.

The findings will help the Ministry of Health refine policies and health programmes for the elderly. Lukanisman urged government agencies, healthcare workers, and community leaders to support the initiative, ensuring seniors lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. - Bernama