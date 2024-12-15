SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is attending the PKR Special Congress here today, held to amend the party’s constitution.

The congress was convened after the 2024 PKR National Congress, scheduled to take place in Johor today, was postponed due to floods affecting several states.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, was received by top party leaders, including deputy president Rafizi Ramli when he arrived for the congress, which is being conducted in a hybrid format as some delegates are from flood-affected states.

Also present are PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh and information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Previously, Fuziah was reported as saying that the Special Congress would, among others, make amendments to the party constitution related to the number of delegates, as well as gender and ethnic quotas.

She said the amendments would align with the principles of democratic participation, granting party members the right to vote for leaders in future elections.